MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CELEBRATESCOMPLETION OF PRE-SERVICE TEACHER TRAINING



Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, June 25, 2026: The Ministry of Education brought its annual Pre-Service Training Programme to a close with a ceremony held under the theme, “Transforming Education through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership, and Digital Solutions” on June 25. The event recognized the hard work and growth of individuals preparing to enter the teaching profession.



Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris, commended participants for their dedication and engagement throughout the training programme.



“I want to say how incredibly proud I am of all of you. You stayed the course, you showed up, you showed resilience, you showed commitment, and you ensured that you were present every single day to journey with the Ministry of Education through this Pre-Service process. Over the last few days, you demonstrated your time, your energy, and your passion in sharpening your knowledge as to what it takes to be a teacher.”



Prospective teacher, Ms. Justina Iyobhebhe, reflected on the knowledge and skills she acquired during the training and how these experiences have strengthened her readiness for the classroom. She stated that each day came with challenges, but the information emphasized the fact that as a teacher, she must show compassion, empathy, and care to her students.



The closing ceremony served as a celebration of the participants’ accomplishments and underscored the Ministry of Education’s continued commitment to preparing competent, innovative, and passionate educators who will positively impact student learning across the Federation.

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