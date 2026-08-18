Firearm Contraband Recovered, Multiple Charges Laid Against Adonis Concepcion

Adonis Mitrel Concepcion of Central Street, Basseterre, has been formally charged in connection with a series of offences arising from an incident that began on August 7th, 2026.

On August 7th, 2026, while conducting a vehicle checkpoint in Harris Village, St. Kitts, officers observed a rental vehicle approaching from the direction of Saddlers that abruptly stopped and reversed in an apparent attempt to evade the checkpoint. Officers immediately pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, an object was observed being thrown from the vehicle into roadside vegetation in the vicinity of Lynches and Saddlers Ghaut. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a Glock 22 pistol loaded with eight (8) rounds of .40 calibre ammunition. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, and the weapon contraband, along with other items of evidential value, was taken into custody.

Further inquiries led to Mr Concepcion’s apprehension and the rental’s impoundment later that same day. He escaped lawful custody at the Sandy Point Police Station on August 9th, 2026, but was apprehended on August 10th, 2026. Following his re-arrest, Mr Concepcion was charged with the following offences, both in English and in his native language, Spanish, at the Basseterre Police Station:

Escape from Lawful Custody (charged on Aug. 10th)

Malicious Damage (charged on Aug. 11th)

Possession of a Firearm (charged on Aug. 11th)

Possession of Ammunition (charged on Aug. 11th)

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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