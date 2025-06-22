Mikyle Louis Wins West Indies Championship Player of the Year Award

By: Tito Chapman

Kittitian cricket sensation Mikyle Louis won the West Indies Championship Player of the Year award, (2023/2024).

The announcement was made during the prestigious CWI/WIPA Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

Louis, who had a breakthrough debut season representing the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, scored the most runs in the regional first-class competition (2023-2024).

He scored three centuries and four half centuries. Two of his four centuries were scored at Warner Park against Guyana.

In response to winning the award, Louis said:

This award means everything to me. It’s the result of hard work, faith, and the support of my family, teammates, and coaches. I’m proud to represent St. Kitts and the Leewards, and I look forward to taking my game to even higher levels. Mikyle Louis

The full list of nominees in the category, ‘West Indies Championship Player of the Year’ were:

• Joshua Bishop

• Kraigg Brathwaite

• Mikyle Louis

• Kevin Sinclair

• Jomel Warrican

