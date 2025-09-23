St. Clair Hodge Selected for FIVB’s “Beyond the Sport” Global Athlete Program

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. September 23, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis’ own St. Clair Hodge has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Athletes’ Commission’s “Beyond the Sport” Program. The prestigious initiative, which runs from October 6–10 in Lausanne, Switzerland, is designed to support volleyball and beach volleyball players as they transition from elite competition into the next stage of their professional journey.

The week-long seminar targets athletes who are nearing retirement or are recently retired, offering them practical tools, expert insights, and networking opportunities to build meaningful and lasting careers beyond the court.

Hodge, who is also representing the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA), describes the program as a rare and invaluable opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity for retiring and retired volleyball players, whether beach or indoor, to network, upskill, and learn new things. This opportunity is incredible because it’s a selection from a global set of volleyball players. The process involved an application, a shortlist, and then an interview before the final participants were chosen,” he explained

Ahead of the program, participants have already received preparatory coursework focusing on personal branding, reputation, daily routines, and career accomplishments. Hodge believes the early exercises highlight the program’s commitment to helping athletes understand their strengths and position themselves for success.

Beyond personal development, Hodge is eager to leverage the experience for the benefit of sport in St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the ECVA.

“This is a perfect opportunity to advance my understanding of global operations, make international connections, and see how things are done on the global stage. The goal is to bring back ideas that can be applied not only in volleyball, but across different sporting disciplines in our Federation.” Hodge outlined.

In addition to his selection, Hodge continues to play an influential role in the advancement of local and regional sport. He currently serves as Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) Athletes’ Commission and sits on the executive of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA).

His involvement in the “Beyond the Sport” Program is an invaluable opportunity that places him among a pioneering group of global volleyball leaders preparing to shape life after playing.

###

