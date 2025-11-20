Carlisle Powell Reelected President of the Nevis Cricket Association

By: T. Chapman

Carlisle Powell and Sharlene Martin were reelected president and vice president of the Nevis Cricket Association board at its annual general meeting which was held on Sunday 16th November 2025. Both were reelected unopposed.

The Management Committee comprises of six members.

• Tyler Martin (reelected)

• Dio Hendrickson (reelected)

• Rohan Laborde (reelected)

• Kejel Tyson

• Vijay Harrinarain

• Saneldo Willett

The new selection panel has one new selector, in Keith Arthurton and with an amendment to constitution, the the Head Coach and captain will also be selectors.

The selectors are as follows:

1 Oscar Browne (reelected)

2 Winston Sutton (reelected)

3 Frank Monzack (reelected)

4 Keith Arthurton

(Stuart Williams- Head Coach)