Mikyle Louis scores Maiden First Class Century

By: Tito Chapman

• Louis Scores Maiden First Class Century on home soil.

Mikyle Louis scored his maiden first class hundred on the first day of the Second round encounter between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Guyana Harpy Eagles being played at Warner Park.

The opening batter scored 113 from 221 balls. His innings included 10 boundaries and five maximums. Louis smashed Antony Adams for a four and then a six to bring up the triple-figure mark.

The former West Indies Under-19 player shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hamilton, placing the Hurricanes in the ascendency.

His previous best was 55, scored against West Indies Academy on debut at Warner Park in St Kitts in 2024.

Summary: Leeward Islands Hurricanes first innings 299-6 from 91 overs. Mikyle Louis 113, Jahmar Hamilton 77, Rahkeem Cornwall 39*, Terrance Warde 23.

Ronaldo Alimohamed 2-49, Veerasammy Permaul 1-54).

Scorecard