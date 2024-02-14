Jamaican National Gunned Down in Sandy Point

A man was shot and killed in Sandy Point in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

Jermaine Green, a Jamaican national residing in Sandy Point, has been identified as the victim.

In a brief statement to the media, Police confirmed a shooting incident which took place sometime after midnight in Sandy Point, resulting in Green’s death.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

With Green’s death, the number of homicides for 2024 now stands at five.