Mexican Scholarship Of Excellence Programme 2022 Now Open

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the public that the Government of the United Mexican States is inviting interested persons to participate in the 2022 Mexican Government Scholarships of Excellence for International Students Programme.

The 2022 installment of this programme, open to applicants from countries of the Eastern Caribbean, will offer scholarships at the Bachelor, Masters and Doctoral levels, as well as Specialization degrees, and Engineering mobility programs in diverse areas such as Sciences, Law, Education, Sports, Architecture, Food, Computing, Software, Nanotechnology, Electronics, Politics, Economy, Tourism, Business, Development, Health, Nursing, Medicine, Nutrition, among many others.

Applications must be made electronically Via https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login. Additional information may be accessed through ps://www.gob.mx/amexcid/acciones-y-programas/becas-para-extranjeros-29785.https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login

Applicants are required to provide proof of Level B2 (upper-intermediate) Spanish. The scholarship covers full tuition, basic insurance and a monthly stipend. Candidates are expected to cover costs associated with accommodation, international airfare and all extra expenses. It is best if applicants are fully vaccinated, as this may be required to enter some jurisdictions.

Applications and supporting documentation should be submitted to Ms. Jamilah Adams, Human Resource Management Department, Government Headquarters, no later than 20th July, 2022.