Federation Records One More COVID-19-Related Death

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded one more Covid-19-related death. This brings the national total to 45.

According to data from the Covid-19 situation report for Monday, July 11, 2022, St. Kitts reported its 38th death while Nevis remains at seven.



The dashboard revealed that 24 more confirmed positive cases were recorded.

That brings the total number of active cases to 150.