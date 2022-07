Pogson convicted for double homicide of Finch sisters

By: Staff Reporter

Guilty Verdict in Double Homicide Case.

Orvis Pogson, the suspect responsible for the March 1, 2018, murders of Jimmyliah Finch and Naomi Finch was found guilty on both murder counts.

Pogson was convicted after a unanimous guilty verdict by the jury on July 6, 2022.

Pogson is scheduled to be sentenced on October 10, 2022.

