MASSIVE CROWD FILLS WARNER PARK TO PATRIOTICALLY CELEBRATE SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ 42ND INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 19, 2025 (SKNIS): Hundreds of people dressed in patriotic colours and Saint Kitts and Nevis-branded wear and gear packed the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Friday evening (September 19, 2025) to celebrate the twin-island Federation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence.



The large turnout was treated to a splendid display of military drills by armed platoons from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and its Coast Guard Unit, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and the Cadets Corps. Unarmed units on parade included the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service, His Majesty’s Prisons, St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority Police, and the Brownies.



Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, conducted an official inspection of the troops before presiding over the ceremonial march-past, which was performed in both slow and quick time.



In a captivating display of history and pageantry, the traditional troops on parade were joined by a small contingent of reenactors from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), representing the famed 4th West India Regiment. This historic unit once served at the Brimstone Hill Fortress over two centuries ago. Dressed in period uniforms and armed with British Land Pattern Flintlock Rifles—the most widely used weapon of that era—the reenactors performed a series of precision marching drills. They then demonstrated the historical firing process, loading their rifles with gunpowder and blanks before firing several rounds. The dramatic re-enactment thrilled the large crowd, offering a powerful glimpse into the island’s military past.



“It was awesome, said Dennis Richards, a renowned visual artist and 2022 Awardee of the Companion of the Star of Merit. Mr. Richards said he usually watches the parade on television, but this year, he granted his eight-year-old granddaughter’s request to attend in person. “You couldn’t ask for a better performance he said, singling out the reenactment. He added that the Independence Ceremonial Parade “gets better every year” and commended the organisers for taking the bold decision to move the start time from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“It’s a very good idea, because it’s a much cooler atmosphere. Just look at how peaceful and serene it is,” he stated.



Also in the packed stands at Warner Park was Keisha Farrell and her daughter. “The parade was excellent tonight. I really enjoyed it,” she said. “The parade has really evolved over the past four years, and the turnout is just great,” she expressed.



Resident and visiting diplomats from around the world attended the 42ndIndependence Ceremonial Parade. These included representatives from the Republic of Cuba, Republic of China (Taiwan), Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Republic of Argentina, Republic of Turkiye, Canada, Paraguay, the United States of America, the European Union and Japan.

