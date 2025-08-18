28 CITIZENS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS BENEFIT FROM TAIWANESE SCHOLARSHIP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, August 18, 2025: A total of 28 citizens from the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis would advance their educational studies with help from The Embassy of the Republic of China Taiwan in. The scholarships were presented to the individuals in a ceremony held at Palm Court Gardens on Friday August 15.

Expressing congratulatory remarks to the recipients, Ambassador Edward Tao remarked,

“Over the years, the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China – Taiwan have remained steadfast in their commitment to education and human resource development. Through our ongoing collaboration, we have been able to offer annual scholarships to support the talented youth of your great Federation. This year, we are proud to award a total of 28 scholarships—an impressive increase from last year’s 16. Of these, 25 students will receive the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship, and 3 students will be awarded the ICDF Scholarship. The Taiwan scholarship more than a financial grant; it is an invitation to explore your boundless potential.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley shared congratulatory remarks to the awardees.

“Taiwan is not just a place of learning. It is a place of warmth, safety and growth. You carry our hope, our stories and our future. So, I urge each of you to do your best, support each other, be responsible, and be honest. Represent your families, your communities and your country with dignity, and excellence. You are not just students, you are ambassadors.”

The Minister of Education extended welcome remarks to the incoming Ambassador, Edward Toa and thanked former Ambassador Micheal Lin for his services to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, while reconfirming his government’s commitment to a continued partnership with the Government and people of Taiwan.

