ECOYOUTH VENTURE LAUNCHED IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, November 19, 2025: The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), in partnership with the Government of Taiwan and the Ministry of Education, officially launched EcoYouth Venture on Tuesday, November 18.

The launch highlighted the shared commitment of all three partners to equip youth with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities needed to address modern environmental challenges. EcoYouth Venture, a two-year initiative, is designed to equip young people and educators with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills that strengthen environmental leadership and sustainable tourism across the Caribbean.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, emphasized that the programme reinforces the nation’s forward-looking goals by empowering young citizens to help guide future progress.

“Today marks a proud moment for the Ministry of Education. We are here not simply to launch a project, but to reaffirm our commitment to shaping a future where education drives sustainability, innovation, and resilience. Ultimately, this initiative is about more than education; it is about national development. By investing in our youth today, we are securing a sustainable and prosperous future for Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Bolly Chung, highlighted the significance of the partnership, emphasizing that the project is designed to empower young people to drive environmentally focused innovation and support the nation’s future stability.

“We are pleased to work with the Pan American Foundation to implement EcoYouth Ventures initiative. We hope that through this initiative, we are able to invest more in the young generation that will lead the green economic transformation of the critical tourism sectors and contribute to a resilient future of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

EcoYouth Ventures envisions a generation of Caribbean youth who are curious, capable, and confident innovators; individuals who can turn ideas into action, strengthen their communities, and lead the region toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

