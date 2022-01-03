Statement On Air Canada Service Suspension

By: The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports

Monday 3rd January, 2022

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

In recent communication with multiple sun destinations following the emergence of the Omicron variant, representatives of Air Canada Vacations sent the following statement regarding a service suspension to St. Kitts that I share with you below:

The Travel Industry has once again been faced with unforeseeable circumstances and further exasperating this; the Canadian Federal government has reinstated its advisory against non-essential international travel for Canadians.

With this said, Air Canada/Air Canada Vacations have made the decision to cease flying to St. Kitts with the last north-bound scheduled for January 30, 2022.

Air Canada will be working to cancel flights in order of departure dates and appreciates our patience and cooperation.

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our tourism stakeholders and residents for your incredible efforts in our recovery to date. We remain optimistic for a return to service as soon as possible with our valued partners at Air Canada.#