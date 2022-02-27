Man Fatally Shot in Sandy Point

By: Staff Writer

A man was fatally shot in Crab Hill, Sandy Point on Friday night.

In a press release, the police identified the victim as 36-year-old Deshaun Leader, who resided in Sandy Point but who was originally from St. Paul’s.

According to the release, the police received a report sometime after 8:00 p.m on Friday night that a man in the Crab Hill area appeared to be dead.

On arrival, the officers met Leader’s motionless body lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that after parking and exiting his motor vehicle, Leader was accosted by an armed assailant who shot at him.

In an attempt to escape, he started running but his assailant gave chase and continued firing at him, which caused him to fall and succumb to his injuries.



Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.