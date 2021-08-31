Nevis COVID-19 Update: 121 Active Cases

The Nevis COVID19 Situation report as of Monday 30th August 2021 is as follows:

OVER THE PAST 24HRS eight (8) NEW cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

The number of Active cases now stands at One hundred and twenty-one (121).

Total confirmed cases stands at one hundred and forty-three (143).

The Ministry of Health is urging persons to:

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more. Wear masks in public. Practice social and physical distancing. Cover coughs and sneezes. Clean frequently touched surfaces e.g. tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, etc. Get vaccinated at any of our six (6) health centres.