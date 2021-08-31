Nevis COVID-19 Update: 121 Active Cases
The Nevis COVID19 Situation report as of Monday 30th August 2021 is as follows:
- OVER THE PAST 24HRS eight (8) NEW cases of COVID-19 have been identified.
- The number of Active cases now stands at One hundred and twenty-one (121).
- Total confirmed cases stands at one hundred and forty-three (143).
The Ministry of Health is urging persons to:
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more.
- Wear masks in public.
- Practice social and physical distancing.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces e.g. tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, etc.
- Get vaccinated at any of our six (6) health centres.