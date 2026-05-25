GOVERNMENT CONVENES POLICY REVIEW FOR NEW YOUTH ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT BUREAU

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 22, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is engaging key stakeholders to help shape the Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau, which is intended to assist youth in establishing new businesses to meet the increasing demand for services as the economy continues to expand.



A Validation Workshop was convened on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Conference Room of the St. Kitts Cooperative Credit Union Branch at the corner of Cayon and Church Street. Participants from across the public sector, along with representatives from financial institutions, youth leaders, and private-sector officials, discussed the proposed framework for the new Bureau.



Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, thanked the attendees for sharing their expertise through the consultation process.



“This is intended to bring you guys together to be part of the policy consultation process as we look toward establishing and building out the Bureau,” she stated. “We are taking our time to ensure that we get it done properly and get input from all of you, and also to validate and to look at what has already been collected.”

Minister Phillip stated that the government remains committed to opening doors so that young people can fulfil their potential. She applauded Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, for his vision and passion in this new step.



“He really believes in the young people because we really do have a lot of talent here. That is what Saint Kitts and Nevis is known for, our human capital, and our young people are really showing that,” she said.



The Bureau forms a critical step in the government’s bid to promote entrepreneurship and the sustainability of micro and small business startups.







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