Male Charged In Connection With latest Murder

By: Staff Writer

Police on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, formally charged 23-year-old Zadique Buttler of Cayon with the offence of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

As per the police, the charge stems from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) into the fatal shooting of Recaldo Marsham and the attempted murder of Terrence Ritchen, which occurred on May 21, 2025, on Tucket Street, Pond’s Pasture.

This arrest represents a significant development in the investigation, which remains active and thorough as officers continue to follow all leads in the case. RSCNPF

Buttler has since been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

The RSCNPF reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and bringing perpetrators of violent crime to justice.

The RSCNPF has not provided any further details however, more information may be released as it becomes available.

