Breaking News

Male Charged In Connection With latest Murder

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
butler 1

By: Staff Writer

Police on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, formally charged 23-year-old Zadique Buttler of Cayon with the offence of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

As per the police, the charge stems from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) into the fatal shooting of Recaldo Marsham and the attempted murder of Terrence Ritchen, which occurred on May 21, 2025, on Tucket Street, Pond’s Pasture.

This arrest represents a significant development in the investigation, which remains active and thorough as officers continue to follow all leads in the case.

RSCNPF

Buttler has since been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

The RSCNPF reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and bringing perpetrators of violent crime to justice.

The RSCNPF has not provided any further details however, more information may be released as it becomes available.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article 69539efe 138d 4822 b6c4 bbdbf342c28d.width 800 1 8th Awards Gala and Commemoration of 50th Anniversary of 1975 ICC Men’s World Cup Victory Announced
Next Article img 7831 1 Investigation Launched Into Frigate Bay Traffic Accident
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy