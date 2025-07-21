Breaking News

KEJUAN CANNONIER CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH BIRD ROCK SHOOTING

Kejuan Cannonier of Nevis Street, Basseterre, has been formally charged in connection with the July 11 shooting incident that occurred in the Bird Rock area.

Cannonier was charged on July 17, 2025, at the Cayon Police Station. He now faces three charges: Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, Possession of Ammunition, and Discharging a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cromwell Henry, confirmed that Cannonier is the second individual charged in the case. On July 14, Justin Merritt Jr., of Buckleys Housing Development, was arrested and charged.

The incident, which occurred near the Customs and Excise Department, involved gunmen reportedly travelling in a black BMW X5.

Preliminary investigations suggest that gunfire was directed at a Honda CR-V as both vehicles headed toward Bird Rock.

Police said the occupants of the BMW opened fire before fleeing the scene. The suspected vehicle was later spotted near Potato Bay in Frigate Bay, prompting a police pursuit.

Investigations are still ongoing.

