COAST GUARD VESSEL STALWART TO BE REPLACED

The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) is actively working to replace the Coast Guard Unit’s main cutter Stalwart, which has been in operation for 38 years.

The decision to discontinue the use of the vessel, which stands as a testament to the skill of the engineers, who have kept her running, is in keeping with the added demands being placed on the agency for security and disaster relief assistance.

Commander of the SKNDF, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie, said that disaster relief and humanitarian assistance are concerns for the agency. This is particularly important given the increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Lt. Col. Comrie noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is obligated to assist neighbouring islands of the OECS such as Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, and Dominica, in the event of a disaster.

“Because of our location as the most Northern RSS (Regional Security System) country then we are expected to assist in those areas,” he said on the December 28, 2021, edition of Working for You.

The SKNDF Commander added that discussions are taking place with diplomatic partners to expedite the process of identifying and acquiring a suitable vessel.

