Constable Jeremy Warner Overcomes Obstacles And Earns Best Recruit Of Course #45

L-R: Constable Jeremy Warner; Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris

NATIONAL

Sourced Information: SKNIS

Jeremy Warner entered the Police Training School in early May 2021 to start his journey of becoming a police officer. He was nursing injuries that made it impossible to perform any of the physical activity that is standard for all recruits.

“I felt as if I was at a disadvantage,” Warner said, joking that he felt he may have been cursed. His goal of becoming the Best Recruit of Course #45 seemed out of reach. “But I was determined, and I was starving for [the] Best Recruit spot,” he added.

Six months later, the 20-year-old man from Taylor’s Village stood at the podium at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort for the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was about to deliver the Student’s Perspective of the graduating Course #45, an address reserved only for the Best Recruit of the training course.

“I’m all about achieving goals, and anything I put my mind to, I believe I can accomplish. Becoming first at training school became my goal when I joined, Warner said. I must say it is an honour. I would like to say thank you to Sergeant (Darell) Boon in the most humble way. He has been there for me, pushing me, motivating me.”

Constable Warner, who is goal-oriented, is celebrating this graduation but is already looking forward to making his mark in the police force and the community where ever he is assigned. It is that drive that his mother Jacinth Warner, is all too familiar with.

She fully supported Jeremy’s decision to join the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force saying that she “wants the best for him.” Seeing him hoist the Best Recruit trophy was a memorable moment for her.

“I’m glad for him. I’m very happy and wish him all the best,” she stated.

Constable Warner is ready for the next challenge.

“I just love how the job has so many different departments to choose from,” he said, expressing that his knowledge of computers will be useful, especially if assigned to the Cyber Crime Unit. But he has no worries, continuing on tourist patrol where he has been for the past few months. “I just love that the job is not a sit-down job. It involves going out, interacting with persons and it is not always 8 am to 4 pm.”

A bit of unpredictability is welcomed by the man who also won the award for Most Consistent of Course #45.