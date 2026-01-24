LEEWARD ISLANDS STORMERS MAKE HISTORY WITH MAIDEN WOMEN’S REGIONAL T20 TITLE

By: Tito Chapman

Leewards Win Maiden Women’s T20 Regional Title

Leeward Islands Stormers have been crowned 2026 Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze champions after defeating Barbados by 6 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Leewards, batting first in the final, posted a competitive 111/6. Their innings was interrupted briefly by rain in the 19th over which slowed their momentum a bit.

Hector Scores her 2nd Half Century of the Tournament

Shawnisha Hector’s 58, (her 2nd half century of the tournament) laid a solid platform for Leewards despite excellent bowling from Shamilia Connell (2-18) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2-14).

In response, Barbados reached 79 for 5, before rain interrupted play once again. As such, there was no further play. This resulted in the revising of Barbados Women’s target to 86 from 16 overs.

At 79/5, Barbados fell short of the target by 7 runs. They were unable to keep pace with the required run rate as the Leeward Islands bowlers maintained discipline and composure under pressure.

Shawnisha Hector – Most Valuable Player

Shawnisha Hector copped the award for Player of the Match and Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Additionally, Hector received awards for Best All-Rounder of the and Best Batsman of the Tournament.

MATCH SUMMARY:

LEEWARD ISLANDS STORMERS: 111-6 (20 overs)

Shawnisha Hector: 58 from 44 balls

– Shamilia Connell: 2 wickets (Barbados)

– Aaliyah Alleyne: 2 wickets (Barbados)

BARBADOS: 79-5 (16 overs)

Rain stopped play at 16 overs

Needed to be at 86 runs (DLS par score)

Fell 7 runs SHORT of target

RESULT: Stormers win by 6 runs (DLS Method)

The CWI Regional Super 50 bowls off Monday. Leewards will face off against Barbados.