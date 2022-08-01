West Indies “A” Team squads named for series vs Bangladesh “A”

Joshua Da Silva

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squads for the West Indies “A” Team series against Bangladesh “A” Team to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia from 4 to 20 August. The two teams will play two four-day first-class matches followed by three 50-over matches.

Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper/batter, will lead the team in both formats, with Andre Coley as the Head Coach. The squads feature several players with international experience, as well as others who have graduated from the CWI Rising Stars U19 and CWI Emerging Players teams.

Speaking ahead of the series, Lead Selector the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We stated from very early that we would look to give the opportunities to players and broaden the pool. The ‘A Team’ programme is a very good thing for West Indies cricket and CWI must be complimented for ensuring that we have these matches back up and running and arranging these games in Saint Lucia.”

Haynes added: “The squad is selected for us to have a closer look at the players in the longer format and also 50-over format as we have a lot of international cricket around the corner. We want to give the players exposure and the chance to play ‘A Team’ cricket and President’s XI matches as we had earlier this year as it is vital and much needed.

“Joshua has done quite well so far in his Test career, and we believe he will be a good leader for both formats. We also have a few others in the squads who have played at the international level and performed reasonably well, so we want to see them grow even more and this series against the visitors from Bangladesh will present that golden opportunity.”

The four-day matches will start at 10am (9am Jamaica Time) and the limited-overs matches will start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time). LIVE ball-by-ball scoring of each game will be available through the www.windiescricket.com match centre while CWI will be LIVE streaming via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

FULL SQUADS

Four-day “Tests”

Joshua Da Silva (Captain)

Colin Archibald

Alick Athanaze

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Bryan Charles

Justin Greaves

Tevin Imlach

Shermon Lewis

Jeremiah Louis

Marquino Mindley

Anderson Phillip

Jeremy Solozano

One-Day 50-overs

Joshua Da Silva (Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Teddy Bishop

Yannic Cariah

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Justin Greaves

Tevin Imlach

Shermon Lewis

Jeremiah Louis

Preston McSween

Marquino Mindley

Anderson Phillip

Kevin Sinclair

Shamar Springer

MATCH SCHEDULE

at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

4-7 August: 1st Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)

10-13 August: 2nd Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)

16 August: 1st 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

18 August: 2nd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

20 August: 3rd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

