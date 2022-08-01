West Indies “A” Team squads named for series vs Bangladesh “A”
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squads for the West Indies “A” Team series against Bangladesh “A” Team to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia from 4 to 20 August. The two teams will play two four-day first-class matches followed by three 50-over matches.
Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper/batter, will lead the team in both formats, with Andre Coley as the Head Coach. The squads feature several players with international experience, as well as others who have graduated from the CWI Rising Stars U19 and CWI Emerging Players teams.
Speaking ahead of the series, Lead Selector the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We stated from very early that we would look to give the opportunities to players and broaden the pool. The ‘A Team’ programme is a very good thing for West Indies cricket and CWI must be complimented for ensuring that we have these matches back up and running and arranging these games in Saint Lucia.”
Haynes added: “The squad is selected for us to have a closer look at the players in the longer format and also 50-over format as we have a lot of international cricket around the corner. We want to give the players exposure and the chance to play ‘A Team’ cricket and President’s XI matches as we had earlier this year as it is vital and much needed.
“Joshua has done quite well so far in his Test career, and we believe he will be a good leader for both formats. We also have a few others in the squads who have played at the international level and performed reasonably well, so we want to see them grow even more and this series against the visitors from Bangladesh will present that golden opportunity.”
The four-day matches will start at 10am (9am Jamaica Time) and the limited-overs matches will start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time). LIVE ball-by-ball scoring of each game will be available through the www.windiescricket.com match centre while CWI will be LIVE streaming via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.
FULL SQUADS
Four-day “Tests”
Joshua Da Silva (Captain)
Colin Archibald
Alick Athanaze
Yannic Cariah
Keacy Carty
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
Bryan Charles
Justin Greaves
Tevin Imlach
Shermon Lewis
Jeremiah Louis
Marquino Mindley
Anderson Phillip
Jeremy Solozano
One-Day 50-overs
Joshua Da Silva (Captain)
Alick Athanaze
Teddy Bishop
Yannic Cariah
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
Justin Greaves
Tevin Imlach
Shermon Lewis
Jeremiah Louis
Preston McSween
Marquino Mindley
Anderson Phillip
Kevin Sinclair
Shamar Springer
MATCH SCHEDULE
at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
4-7 August: 1st Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)
10-13 August: 2nd Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)
16 August: 1st 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)
18 August: 2nd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)
20 August: 3rd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)
ImagesJoshua Da Silva