Three SKN Residents named in King’s first New Year’s Honours list

Three nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis have been recognised in the King’s first New Year’s Honours list.

The Governor General’s Office announced the inclusion of Alphonso Bridgewater, Eric Maynard and Vida Williams on the King’s New Year’s Honours List 2023.

President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Opympic Committee, Alphonso Bridgewater, will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (OBE) for his services to Sports and Sports Administration.

Maynard and Williams will be made members of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (MBE).

Maynard is recognised for his services to social outreach and Evangelism. Williams is receiving an award for contributions to public service.

