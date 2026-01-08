Kunal Tilokani, Dr. Archibald Off to U19 Cricket World Cup

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) is celebrating a proud moment as young cricketer Kunal Tilokani and team doctor Dr. Dwain Archibald departed Basseterre this past Monday to join the West Indies Under-19 squad ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Tilokani, an 18-year-old top-order batsman and off-spinner, earned selection in the 15-member Rising Stars squad following an outstanding 2025 season. He dominated regional youth competitions, captured the Most Valuable Player award at the West Indies Under-17 Tournament, and impressed at the senior level in local competitions, including the Cool and Smooth T20 Tournament.

Speaking at the airport prior to departure, Tilokani shared his excitement at the opportunity to represent the West Indies on the world stage.

“I’m really excited to be honest. This is a dream come true. I’ve been working really hard and it’s definitely to go there and perform.”

He also highlighted the unity within the West Indies U19 squad.

“We have great chemistry… I feel like we’ve been great as a team. And I feel like we have a good chance of going out there and competing for the title.”

Reflecting on the team’s preparation, including a recent victory over England Under-19s, Tilokani added:

“We are very confident, but obviously now we are going into different conditions. Now we have to just settle in and just do the same thing and go out and win.”

Joining Tilokani is Dr. Dwain Archibald, who has been appointed as the official team doctor for the West Indies U19 World Cup campaign — a significant achievement for the Federation and the Association.

“I am amazed… it’s just an amazing thing that I’m chosen to be the doctor for the Under-19 team. I have worked with the team before, but on a much smaller basis. I think it’s a real privilege right now for me to be chosen for this post, and I will do it to my utmost,” Dr. Archibald said.

He also spoke about the responsibility of representing a small nation on the international stage.

“I am now considered an ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis. So, of course, I will represent as much as I can. Yes, we are small, but we have talent here and we will prove that.”

Dr. Archibald expressed particular pride in travelling alongside Tilokani.

“Kunal is an amazing athlete and I am extremely happy that he’s a part of that team, again representing St. Kitts and Nevis. We will represent, definitely.”

He also credited the St. Kitts Cricket Association for his development.

“All of this has led to where I am right now. So thank you for that.”

Speaking on behalf of the Association, SKCA PRO Loshaun Dixon congratulated both representatives and highlighted the broader significance of their selection.

“First of all, congratulations to Kunal. He is one of the hardest workers we have here in St. Kitts. His selection speaks not only to his dedication, but also to the work being done by the St. Kitts Cricket Association, his coaches Jacques Taylor, Larry Audain, and others who have supported his development.”

Dixon added that the dual representation reflects the strength of the local cricket ecosystem.

“It shows that we have the capacity here to produce top cricketers and professionals. Cricket is a viable pathway not only for players, but also for doctors, coaches, physios, and support staff. Even though we are a small nation, we can still have a loud voice on the cricket field.”

The West Indies Under-19 team, captained by Joshua Dorne with Jonathan van Lange as vice-captain, will begin their World Cup campaign on January 15 in Group D alongside Afghanistan, South Africa, and Tanzania.