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Joel Taylor Charged With House Breaking And Larceny

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2026—Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Nevis Division, have formally charged Joel Taylor of Bath Village, Nevis, for the offense of housebreaking and larceny.

Mr. Taylor was formally arrested and charged on a warrant in the first instance on July 7, 2026, at the Newcastle Police Station.

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The charge stems from an incident that occurred on June 30, 2026, at Royal Electronics, located on Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis.

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