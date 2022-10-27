SCASPA donates to Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA)— as a vital community partner, has affirmed its commitment in the fight against Breast Cancer in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with its recent partnership and donation to the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.

Earlier this month (October) the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) made a timely and significant contribution towards the Essence of Hope Foundation in support of the foundations’ activities held during the month of October that will aid in projects and programs geared towards generating greater understanding of the disease.

Communications Coordinator at SCASPA – Nordia Demming, mentioned that although the Authority’s Sponsorship Program is not fully functional efforts are still being made;

“We continue to still grapple with the economic fall-outs due to the Covid -19 pandemic. However, we are making progress and to better serve the community, SCASPA is currently steadfast on revamping its Sponsorship Program……Over the years, The Essence of Hope Breast Cancer foundation has been a foundation that the Authority supports due to the nature of the foundation and how closely the dreadful Breast Cancer disease has affected few of our staff and ultimately impacted our community. Though this contribution, may be incomparable to what is customarily contributed by the Authority over the past few years, we are still proud to partner and donate in any way we possibly can.”

Ms. Demming also mentioned that once the SCASPA sponsorship program fully returns, the public will be made aware of the new process to follow to better assist in their planning as sponsorship requests will be evaluated on the relevance of the event, the nature and number of other sponsorship events already committed to or contemplated for approval – in consistent with the Authority’s Mission and Vision.

Employees at SCASPA have also joined the wave of support in the fight against breast cancer with the “Pink Friday Wear” staff initiative that allows staff to be professionally dressed in pink every Friday for the Month of October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.



-30-