CFBC WELCOMES NOVA SCOTIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE CONTINGENT

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, May 15, 2022:​ A small contingent comprising faculty and students from the Nova Scotia Community College (NCSS) in Canada is currently visiting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This visit is made possible through a joint partnership project established in 2013 between NCSS and CFBC under the theme: Culture, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Professional Skills Program (CELPS).

Speaking at the orientation ceremony on Monday, May 16, Dr. Moyia Rowtham Vice President of CFBC expressed gratitude of the partnership and welcomed the visiting contingent.

“The vast reach of NSCC campuses also attest to its commitment to reach people at their point of need and CFBC is grateful to partner with an institution which values such diversity and is open to such cultural collaboration like this,” Dr. Rowtham said.

Dr. Rowtham expressed hope that the experience in the Federation will serve as a mechanism in which students can be empowered for their future.

“It is my hope that the participants here will share the experiences that will further serve to strengthen their civic responsibilities, to further enhance community while seeing themselves as instruments of community development.”

Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior. Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education acknowledged the important role played by community colleges in the advancement of a nation’s human resource.

“I am really aware of how important community colleges are to the growth and development of people, whether they are just starting out, having left secondary school education and trying to figure out where they were and where they are going in the world… Community Colleges serve as a great agent of development for all societies,” Dr. Esdaille said.

The NCSS contingent will be immersed in the culture of St. Kitts and Nevis through a series of planned activities that entails visits to various government ministries and departments, historical sites as well as social engagements during their two weeks of visit.