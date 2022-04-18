ADAEJAH HODGE COMPLETES TRIPLE GOLD CLEAN SWEEP

By: Tito Chapman

British Virgin Islands athletic sensation, Adaejah Hodge won gold in the Under-17 Girls 200-metre final at the CARIFTA Games in Kingston, Jamaica on Monday afternoon, April 18.

The win completed Hodge’s clean sweep, after she won both the 100m finals and the long jump event.

Adaejah Hodge, now a CARIFTA triple gold champion finished her 200-metre run in a time of 23.42 seconds ahead of Jamaicans Sabrina Dockery and Theianna Lee Terrelonge who ran 24.25 and 24.64 seconds, respectively, to claim silver and bronze.

The 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games, came to an end Monday night, April 18.