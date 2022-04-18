Jamaica sets new Under-20 World Record in Girls' 4x100

Team Jamaica Girls’ U20 4x100m relay team shattered the world record at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA games in front of their home crowd at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The team of Serena Cole, twins Tia and Tina Clayton and Brianna Lyston produced a blistering run to power to a new world record for the U20 girls of 42.58 seconds.

This lowers the previous mark of 43.27 set by Germany in 2017.

Barbados secured silver in 45.36 and Trinidad and Tobago the bronze in 46.12.

Jamaica swept all four sprint relays on day two of the championships.