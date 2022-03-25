Janiecia Powell receives the Joshua Obadiah Williams Award

By: Staff Writer

Nevisian Janiecia Powell is the recipient of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Award.

At a brief ceremony held at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College on Thursday 23 March, Powell received her award, a monetary prize given to the student with top grades in the University of the West Indies Examinations and the teaching practicum in the Division of Teacher Education.

Powell is a member of the CFBC Class of 2021. She is the daughter of Janice David and Larington Powell of Prospect.

The award commemorates educator, philosopher, poet, disciplinarian and humanitarian, Joshua Obadiah Williams, who taught at the Cayon School and the St. Paul’s School. He later served as Headmaster at the Molineux All Age School which was later renamed in his honour, (Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School).

Some of the Nevisian students who have benefitted from the award includes: Ms. Shenelle Pemberton, Mrs. Shevonne Lowe, Ms. Ella Wangechi Ngunjirl, Mr. Kyle Edwards and Ms. Tamara Morton.