Former Premier of Nevis, Vance Amory to lie in state

The body of the late Vance Winkworth Amory, Former Premier of Nevis, Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet and Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary, is scheduled to arrive in the Federation on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

The body of His Excellency will then lie in state at the Parliamentary Chambers, Government Headquarters, Church Street, Basseterre, from Thursday 21st to Friday 22nd April, 2022.



The viewing of the body will take place on Thursday from 9:30 am until 3:30 pm and on Friday from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Members of the public will be able to file past the casket and pay their respects on the two days and during the hours stated.

The body of the late Former Premier will then be transported over to Nevis.

Story Credit: SKNIS