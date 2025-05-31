Jahzara Claxton Makes West Indies ODI Debut

By: Tito Chapman

Claxton Makes ODI Debut

Days after making history, Jahzara Claxton played her first One Day International at County Ground, Derby, against England Women.

Claxton bowled four overs for 50 runs and wasn’t able to pick up a wicket. She made a quick 17 from fifteen deliveries, hitting three fours.

England Women won by 108

England won the toss and batted first. They scored 345/6 from their 50 overs. Amy Jones 122 and Tamsin Beaumont scored 107 were the top scorers for England. The pick of the for West Indies were Matthews, [2/49], and Fletcher, [2/65].

West Indies failed to reach their target of 346 to win. They were bowled out for 237 in 48.2 overs. Qiana Joseph top scored with 62. Matthews and Alleyne contributed 48 and 44, respectively.

England Women won by 108 runs and lead the series 1-0.

Related