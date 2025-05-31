Sports

Jahzara Claxton Makes West Indies ODI Debut

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
971f1835 b274 49c0 b88f a58467be7942.original

By: Tito Chapman

Contents
Claxton Makes ODI DebutEngland Women won by 108

Claxton Makes ODI Debut

Days after making history, Jahzara Claxton played her first One Day International at County Ground, Derby, against England Women.

fb img 17487116713464877667610180742019

Claxton bowled four overs for 50 runs and wasn’t able to pick up a wicket. She made a quick 17 from fifteen deliveries, hitting three fours.

England Women won by 108

England won the toss and batted first. They scored 345/6 from their 50 overs. Amy Jones  122 and Tamsin Beaumont scored 107 were the top scorers for England. The pick of the for West Indies were Matthews, [2/49], and Fletcher, [2/65].

West Indies failed to reach their target of 346 to win. They were bowled out for 237 in 48.2 overs. Qiana Joseph top scored with 62. Matthews and Alleyne contributed 48 and 44, respectively.

screenshot 20250531 100339 instagram3634773034047185137

England Women won by 108 runs and lead the series 1-0.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article taj convicted 1 Taj Frederick Convicted  And Sentenced On Firearm And Ammunition Charges
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy