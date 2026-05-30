Cricket West Indies Announces Squad for 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

15-member squad selected with emphasis on powerplay intent, batting depth and adaptability to English conditions.



Squad composition reflects strategic focus on spin matchups, middle-over scoring and stronger finishing capability, with the bowling unit built around accuracy, variation and disciplined execution suited.



Preparations included specialised conditioning camp in Wales and tri-nation T20 series in Ireland against Ireland and Pakistan.





ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad selected to compete at the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales from June 5 to July 5.







The squad was selected following extensive evaluation by the selection panel and team management unit, with careful consideration given to the tactical and technical requirements for impactful and consistent performances in English conditions.

Building on months of preparation and analysis, significant emphasis was placed on assembling a group capable of maintaining aggressive scoring rates throughout the innings, adapting to both seam and spin bowling, and executing consistently under pressure in varying conditions across England and Wales.







Head Coach Shane Deitz said the squad reflects a deliberate strategy designed specifically for the demands of international cricket in England.







“We know that in these conditions, strong powerplay batting and sustained scoring through the middle overs will be critical to winning games. Our analysis showed that when we score positively in the powerplay, particularly getting beyond that 45-run mark, we give ourselves a much stronger opportunity to control matches. Alternatively with the ball, we need to restrict boundaries in the power play and throughout the innings.”







“We’ve therefore selected a group with flexibility at the top of the order, players who can handle both pace and spin effectively, and importantly, batters capable of maintaining intent regardless of wickets lost, along with ensuring depth in the batting so we can continue attacking deep into the innings. We also wanted bowlers who can attack when necessary but also quickly shift into defensive modes and execute under pressure at every stage of the innings.”







Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed that the team’s preparation programme was intentionally designed to acclimatize the squad to the unique demands of English conditions while building the consistency and momentum required heading into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.







“We have been very deliberate in how we structured the team’s preparation for this tournament. The camp in Wales was designed to immerse the players in conditions similar to what they will experience throughout the World Cup, allowing them to fine-tune both their technical execution and tactical awareness in that environment. Equally important was creating opportunities for the group to build cohesion, confidence and consistency together over an extended period,” said Bascombe.







“The tri-nation series in Ireland is another critical component of that process, as it gives the squad valuable competitive match exposure against quality international opposition immediately before the tournament. Every aspect of the preparation has been intentional in ensuring the players arrive at the World Cup fully adapted to the conditions, clear in their roles and building positive momentum as a team”, he added.







The West Indies Women battle Ireland and Pakistan in the Evara Women’s International tri-series from May 28 – June 3 in Ireland, before returning to England for the World Cup where they will play two warm-up matches against India on June 8th and Australia on June 10th before their first group stage encounter against New Zealand on June 13th.







All matches during the Evara Women’s International tri-series will be streamed live on ICC TV beginning at 11 AM (AST) / 10 AM (JA).







West Indies Women’s Squad for Tri-nation Series & ICC World Cup



Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Chinelle Henry (Vice-Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Jahzara Claxton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Jannillea Glasgow

Shawnisha Hector

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor





Evara Women’s International Tri-series: West Indies x Ireland x Pakistan



(All Matches played @Castle Avenue, Dublin)







Match 1: May 28 – Ireland vs West Indies



Match 2: May 29 – Pakistan vs West Indies



Match 3: May 31 – Ireland vs Pakistan



Match 4: June 1 – Ireland vs West Indies



Match 5: June 3 – Pakistan vs West Indies



Match 6: June 4 – Ireland vs Pakistan