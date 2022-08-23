Instrument of Appointment – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire
Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Departments
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Overseas Missions
International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Departments
- Ministry of Industry and Commerce and International Trade and Secretariat
- CARICOM Affairs
- Department of Industry and Commerce
- Bureau of Standards
- Consumer Affairs
- Commerce and Domestic Trade
- Industries including Industrial Estates
- Import and Export Control Vendors
- E-Commerce
Economic Development and Investment
Subjects
- White Gate Development Corporation
- La Vallee Greens Board
- Commercialization of Government Services
- St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA)