Instrument of Appointment – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Departments

Overseas Missions

International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs



Departments

Ministry of Industry and Commerce and International Trade and Secretariat

CARICOM Affairs

Department of Industry and Commerce

Bureau of Standards

Consumer Affairs

Commerce and Domestic Trade

Industries including Industrial Estates

Import and Export Control Vendors

E-Commerce

Economic Development and Investment



Subjects