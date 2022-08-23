Instrument of Appointment – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire

Instrument of Appointment – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Esquire in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Departments

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Overseas Missions
Advertise With SKN PULSE

International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Departments

Related Posts

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

  • Ministry of Industry and Commerce and International Trade and Secretariat
  • CARICOM Affairs
  • Department of Industry and Commerce
  • Bureau of Standards
  • Consumer Affairs
  • Commerce and Domestic Trade
  • Industries including Industrial Estates
  • Import and Export Control Vendors
  • E-Commerce

Economic Development and Investment

Subjects

  • White Gate Development Corporation
  • La Vallee Greens Board
  • Commercialization of Government Services
  • St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA)
Share
More Stories

Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association postpones its…

SKNYPA LAUNCH MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Homicide 19 Recorded In St. Kitts: Lifeless body found near…

1 of 2,097
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy