Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew
Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Micheal Drew in his capacity as Prime Minister of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. They are as follows:
Office of the Prime Minister
Departments
- Office of the Prime Minister and Secretariat
- Establishment Division (Human Resource Development Secretariat)
- Audit
- Public Affairs Unit
- Cabinet Secretariat
- Returning Nationals Secretariat
- Coordinating and Policy Unit
- St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency
- Competitiveness Council
- Government Printery
- Government Information Services
- Pension and Pension Reform Agency
Finance
Departments
- Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance
- Financial Intelligence Unit
- Accountant General
- Inland Revenue
- Secretariat of the Ministry of Sustainable Development
- Statistical Office
- Financial Services Regulatory Commission
- Customs and Excise Authority
- Central Purchasing Unit
- Commercialisation, Privatisation and Divestment Unit
National Security, Citizenship and Immigration
Departments
- Secretariat of the Ministry of National Security
- Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
- H.M. Prisons
- National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
- St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Board
- Fire and Rescue
- Passport Office
- National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention
- Ministry of Immigration and Secretariat
- Citizenship by Investment Unit
Health
Departments
- Secretariat of the Ministry of Health
- Department of Environmental Health (Public Health Department)
Social Security
Department
- Social Security Board