Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Micheal Drew in his capacity as Prime Minister of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. They are as follows:



Office of the Prime Minister



Departments

Office of the Prime Minister and Secretariat

Establishment Division (Human Resource Development Secretariat)

Audit

Public Affairs Unit

Cabinet Secretariat

Returning Nationals Secretariat

Coordinating and Policy Unit

St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency

Competitiveness Council

Government Printery

Government Information Services

Pension and Pension Reform Agency

Finance



Departments

Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance

Financial Intelligence Unit

Accountant General

Inland Revenue

Secretariat of the Ministry of Sustainable Development

Statistical Office

Financial Services Regulatory Commission

Customs and Excise Authority

Central Purchasing Unit

Commercialisation, Privatisation and Divestment Unit

National Security, Citizenship and Immigration



Departments

Secretariat of the Ministry of National Security

Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

H.M. Prisons

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Board

Fire and Rescue

Passport Office

National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention

Ministry of Immigration and Secretariat

Citizenship by Investment Unit

Health



Departments

Secretariat of the Ministry of Health

Department of Environmental Health (Public Health Department)

Social Security



Department