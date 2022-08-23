Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins in his capacity as Minister within the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis.

They are as follows

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives

   Departments

  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Secretariat 
  • Department of Agriculture 
  • Marine Resources
  • Cooperatives
Related Posts

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Department

  • Small Business Development Centre

Sports and The Creative Economy

Departments

*  Department of Sports
* Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture
* Department of Culture
* Crafthouse
* Entertainment and the Arts

Share
More Stories

Discussions on Team Unity’s Future Continue On Holy…

U19 CAMP TO FOCUS ON GAME AWARENESS 

Hodge, Joseph, Cornwall Shine In Leewards 245 runs victory…

1 of 2,097
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy