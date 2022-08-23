Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins in his capacity as Minister within the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis.
They are as follows:
Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives
Departments
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Secretariat
- Department of Agriculture
- Marine Resources
- Cooperatives
Small Business and Entrepreneurship
Department
- Small Business Development Centre
Sports and The Creative Economy
Departments
* Department of Sports
* Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture
* Department of Culture
* Crafthouse
* Entertainment and the Arts