Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins in his capacity as Minister within the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis.

They are as follows:

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives

Departments

Agriculture, Fisheries and Secretariat

Department of Agriculture

Marine Resources

Cooperatives

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Department

Small Business Development Centre

Sports and The Creative Economy

Departments



* Department of Sports

* Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture

* Department of Culture

* Crafthouse

* Entertainment and the Arts