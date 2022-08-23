Instrument of Appointment: Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Tricia Clarke

Instrument of Appointment: Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Tricia Clarke

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke in her capacity as Minister within the Ministry of the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis. They are as follows:

Sustainable Development

 Departments

  • Secretariat of the Ministry of Sustainable Development
  • Physical Planning
  • Statistical Office
  • Lands and Surveys

Environment and Climate Action

Department

Related Posts

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

Advertise With SKN PULSE
  • Environment
  • Secretariat for National Climate Change Committee 
  • Parks and Beaches Commission

Constituency Empowerment

Department

  • Constituency Empowerment
Share
More Stories

SKNFA Launches “Football Is Back”

Antigua passes New bill: applying makeup or texting while…

Ding Dong to bring Flair to Caribbean

1 of 2,097
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy