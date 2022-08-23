Instrument of Appointment: Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Tricia Clarke
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke in her capacity as Minister within the Ministry of the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis. They are as follows:
Sustainable Development
Departments
- Secretariat of the Ministry of Sustainable Development
- Physical Planning
- Statistical Office
- Lands and Surveys
Environment and Climate Action
Department
- Environment
- Secretariat for National Climate Change Committee
- Parks and Beaches Commission
Constituency Empowerment
Department
- Constituency Empowerment