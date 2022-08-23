Instrument of Appointment: Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Tricia Clarke

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke in her capacity as Minister within the Ministry of the Government of St. Christopher and Nevis. They are as follows:



Sustainable Development



Departments

Secretariat of the Ministry of Sustainable Development

Physical Planning

Statistical Office

Lands and Surveys

Environment and Climate Action



Department

Environment

Secretariat for National Climate Change Committee

Parks and Beaches Commission

Constituency Empowerment



Department