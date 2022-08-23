Armed robbery at XPetrol Gas Station
By: Staff Reporter
Police are investigating an armed that occurred at the XPetrol Gas Station in the Camps area on August 19, 2022.
According to the police, investigations so far have revealed that approximately 9:25 p.m. on Friday, an armed assailant entered the gas station from the entrance and demanded money from an employee.
The assailant took a sum of cash and fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the New Castle Police Station by dialling 469-9326, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.RSCNPF