Armed robbery at XPetrol Gas Station

By: Staff Reporter

Police are investigating an armed that occurred at the XPetrol Gas Station in the Camps area on August 19, 2022.

According to the police, investigations so far have revealed that approximately 9:25 p.m. on Friday, an armed assailant entered the gas station from the entrance and demanded money from an employee.

The assailant took a sum of cash and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.