Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.
Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities
Departments
Secretariat of the Ministry of Public Works, Energy and Public Utilities
Public Works
Government Motor Repair Shop
Electricity
Water Services
Department of Energy
Domestic Transport
Subject
Public Transport
Information, Communication and Technology
Departments
National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission
Department of Information Technology
Posts
Department
General Post Office