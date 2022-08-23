Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.



Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities



Departments



Secretariat of the Ministry of Public Works, Energy and Public Utilities

Public Works

Government Motor Repair Shop

Electricity

Water Services

Department of Energy



Domestic Transport



Subject



Public Transport



Information, Communication and Technology



Departments



National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission

Department of Information Technology





Posts



Department



General Post Office