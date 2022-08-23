Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Instrument of Appointment – Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Community Notice

Related Posts

Instrument of Appointment – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil…

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard in his capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities

Departments

Secretariat of the Ministry of Public Works, Energy and Public Utilities
Public Works
Government Motor Repair Shop
Electricity
Water Services
Department of Energy

Domestic Transport

Subject

Public Transport

Information, Communication and Technology

Departments

National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission
Department of Information Technology


Posts

Department

General Post Office

Advertise With SKN PULSE
Share
More Stories

SKELEC TO OPEN ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Migrant Haitians Detained in St Kitts

T20 World Champions WINDIES squad to face England

1 of 2,097
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy