Instrument of Appointment – Honourable Marsha Henderson

Hon. Marsha Henderson
Instrument of Appointment – Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson in her capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Tourism

Department

The Secretariat of the Ministry of Tourism


Civil Aviation

Department

Civil Aviation


International Transport

Department

Maritime

Employment and Labour

Department

Secretariat for the Ministry of Labour

Urban Development

Subjects

Port Zante
Urban Development Corporation (UDC)

