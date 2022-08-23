Instrument of Appointment – Honourable Marsha Henderson
Instrument of Appointment – Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Community Notice
The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson in her capacity as Minister in the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis.
Tourism
Department
The Secretariat of the Ministry of Tourism
Civil Aviation
Department
Civil Aviation
International Transport
Department
Maritime
Employment and Labour
Department
Secretariat for the Ministry of Labour
Urban Development
Subjects
Port Zante
Urban Development Corporation (UDC)