Instagram Rolls Out Private Story Likes

By: Tito Chapman

Last month in a video announcement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that the company rolled out a new feature that will enable users to like one’s Instagram stories without sending a Direct Message, (DM).

Dubbed ‘Private Story Likes‘, the feature allows users to engage with stories in a private manner. Previously, a story’s reaction would get captured in one’s direct messages.

This latest update allows users can get likes on Instagram Stories without having to clutter their DM box.

All a user has to do, is tap the heart icon just like you would do to an Instagram post. The heart button will be placed between “Send Message” and the “Paper Airplane” or “Share” option. Note that thjs feature doesn’t send a notification to the user when you like the story. Instead the like is visible in the viewer sheet of a particular story. Private story likes will not show a count of likes.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

The new feature, “Private story likes” was an initiation of Instagram’s attempt to improve the chat experience of its users. Instagram has always been looking after the smooth working of the app and messaging experience.

The Private story likes is an effective way to engage with user’s stories and it makes life so much easier, no more messages that are just reactions to a story.