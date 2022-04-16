Huie voted President of Media Association
By: Staff Writer
The media corps in St. Kitts and Nevis has revived the St. Kitts and Nevis Media Association to look out for the best interest of media practitioners across both islands.
On Wednesday evening (Apr. 13), the Association conducted their election. Andre Huie of SKN Newsline was elected President and his colleague Glen Bart, also of SKN Newsline was voted as First Vice President. The executive is made up of seven persons.
In his brief remarks, Huie noted that his priority areas are to have ventilated challenges facing media workers and the issue of Freedom of Information and its existing legislation.
The full executive reads as follows:
President
– Andre Huie
First Vice President
– Glen Bart
Second Vice President
– Jermine Abel
Director of Communication:
– Jamiella McPhail Storrod
General Secretary:
– Natasha Morris
Assistant Secretary:
– Sharon Richards
Treasurer:
– Devin Richardson