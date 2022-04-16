EDWARDS CHARGED FOR MURDER

By: Staff Writer

29-year-old Trevern Edwards of Stapleton Village has been charged for the murder of Arthur Henry of Fountain Estate.

The offence was committed on March 24, 2022.

A missing person notice for 67-year-old Arthur Henry of Soho Village was issued on March 26. Henry was reportedly last seen at his residence in Fountain Estate on March 23, at about 9 p.m.

Henry’s body was found on April 5 and the body was identified by Henry’s family members on Friday (April 08).

The pathologist concluded that Henry’s death was as a result of severe brain injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

Edwards was charged for murder on April 13, 2022.

Edwards remains at Her Majesty’s Prison where he was recently remanded for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob which was committed on March 11, 2022.