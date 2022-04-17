Huggins Strikes Bronze in CARIFTA 400m Hurdles

By: Staff Writer

Jarmahd Huggins copped the first medal for St. Kitts and Nevis by placing third in the U17 400m Hurdles on day two of the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games being held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.
 

Despite having a slow start, Huggins clocked a time of 55.67s to capture Bronze.

The Kittitian was beaten by Jamaicans Princewell Martin and Jordan Mowatt.
 

Martin upset the world’s top hurdler, Mowatt, with a time of 53:00s. Mowatt clocked 54.40s.
 

Kittitian Akanye Francis finished fifth in a time of 56.24s.
 

