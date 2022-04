Antigua and Barbuda’s Dwayne Fleming won gold in the 100m at the National Stadium in Kingston Jamaica on day one of the CARIFTA Games.

Fleming held off a late Charge by Jamaica and Bahamas as he sprinted to a Gold medal in the Boys Under 17 100m at the 49th CARIFTA Games.

The 16 year old crossed the line in a time of 10.72 seconds.

Jamaica’s Gary Card was 2nd in 10.75 with Ishmael Rolle of Bahamas finishing 3rd in 10.77