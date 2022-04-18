St Kitts and Nevis To Participate In Special Olympics USA Games

By: Tito Chapman

Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis will be participating in the Special Olympics USA Games to be held in Orlando later this year.

The USA Games which are scheduled for Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to 12 is set to present the first opportunity for international competition for St. Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean countries, which have been inactive since early 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time that the St. Kitts and Nevis will be attending these Games.

10 other programmes from the Caribbean, namely from Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago have also committed to attending the games.

The Games will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation will consists of eleven (11) persons; 6 athletes, coaches and officials. Robert Liddie of Nevis has been showcased as one of the 6 athletes. The other athletes will be revealed over the next coming weeks as per a post by the Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis Facebook Page .

Special Olympians will compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.

Team St. Kitts and Nevis will be competing in Athletics, Open Water Swimming, Tennis and Triathlon.