HISTORIC LAUNCH OF THE PANDEMIC FUND PROJECT FOR EASTERN CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES HELD IN SAINT LUCIA

In a landmark moment for regional health resilience, Eastern Caribbean countries came together on June 11, 2025, for the official launch of the Pandemic Fund Project in Saint Lucia. The initiative, aimed at strengthening the region’s preparedness and response to future pandemics, marks a new chapter in coordinated public health efforts within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Held at The Harbor Club St. Lucia Conference Centre, the ceremony drew key officials and partners from across the region. Among the dignitaries in attendance from St. Kitts and Nevis were Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Samal Duggins; Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hazel Laws; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Curtis Martin; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Miguel Flemming; and Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Kofi Sylvester.

The Pandemic Fund Project supported by global and regional donors will provide critical funding and technical support to enhance disease surveillance, laboratory systems, emergency response capacity, and intersectoral collaboration across human and animal health systems. The “One Health” approach, which integrates environmental, veterinary, and human health perspectives, is central to the project’s design.

The project is expected to roll out in phases across OECS member states, beginning with risk assessments, training modules, and upgrading of laboratory and response infrastructure. With the support of the Pandemic Fund and strong regional leadership, the Eastern Caribbean is charting a new course one that ensures health crises are met with swift, coordinated, and effective responses.

This groundbreaking project is made possible through the generous support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pan American Health Organization. The World Bank and other partner agencies, whose financial and technical contributions have been instrumental in launching this regional initiative. Their collaborative vision has empowered Eastern Caribbean nations to move forward with renewed confidence and a shared purpose.

