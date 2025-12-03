GOVERNMENT TO PRESENT 2026 BUDGET FOCUSSED ON JOBS, INVESTMENT AND CLIMATE RESILIENCE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 27, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is preparing to unveil its Budget for the fiscal year 2026 in December 2025, with focused investments in key areas.





During “The Roundtable” press engagement on November 25, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared that the Budget will continue to drive the transformation to a Sustainable Island State Agenda with a strong focus on increasing employment, stimulating investment, and enhancing climate adaptation.





“We are looking at the matters of cost of living and food security and how we can continue to strengthen that,” said Dr. Drew. “Jobs – what are we going to do to ensure that [there] are more jobs with the investment opportunities, which we are going to strengthen, and how we can secure our people with respect to the scourge of climate change.”





He added that addressing climate change also requires strengthening the Federation’s public infrastructure to better withstand the increasing intensity and frequency of severe hurricanes and other related weather systems. The devastation in Jamaica following the intense Category 5 Hurricane Melissa underscores the urgent need to adopt modern construction methods for housing and the new smart-hospital, and placing utility lines underground.





“That will be the spirit in which the Budget this year will be written,” the prime minister stated. More details will be shared on Budget Day, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.







-30-

Related