Premier Brantley congratulates Barbados PM Mia Mottley on landslide election victory

Photo caption: Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley with Barbados Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley at the Barbados Labour Party’s 81st national conference in October 2019

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley has extended congratulations to Barbados Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley on her Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) landslide victory at the polls on January 19, 2022.

Brantley said:

I’m delighted to wish my dear friend Mia Mottley heartiest congratulations as her Barbados Labour Party swept the polls for a second time in Barbados. The people of Barbados have spoken most eloquently yet again. Their voice electorally is the voice of God. Congratulations Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Neither the BLP’s main opposing contender Democratic Labour Party (DLP) under the leadership of Verla De Peiza, nor the emerging parties, including the coalition Alliance Party for Progress led by former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley, made any impact with the electorate.

Thus, the Barbados Labour Party created history once again with a second consecutive 30-nil victory at the polls on Wednesday 19 January, 2022.